PopcornNotify

Send simple emails and text messages from one API

from popcornnotify import notify

notify('5555555555', 'New user sign up')
notify('[email protected]', 'Memory exceeded...', subject='Staging Error')
notify(['555...', '[email protected]', '[email protected]'], "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.")
let notify = require('popcornnotify')

notify('555-123-4567', 'New user sign up')
notify('[email protected]', 'Memory exceeded...', {subject: 'Staging Error'})
notify(['5554259000', '[email protected]'], "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.")
// Coming soon ...

curl https://popcornnotify.com/notify \
    -u super_secret_api_key: \
    -d recipients="5555555555,[email protected]" \
    -d message="My first popcorn." \
    -d subject="Important Info"


# Hello World
notify 5555555555 "Hello World"
# or
echo "Hello World" | notify 5555555555

# Get a notification after a long running script
./script.sh && echo "Script done at $(date)" | notify "555...,[email protected]"

# Let Dave know you can't do that
notify "555...,[email protected]" "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."

Getting Started

Popcorn Notify is designed to be an effortless method for sending emails and text messages from your code. Client libraries are simple to install and are available on pip and npm. PopcornNotify is a web API with one endpoint /notify. There's no installation necessary (see curl above), but we recommend using one of the client libraries.


Python/CLI pip install popcornnotify
Ruby gem install popcornnotify
Javascript npm install popcornnotify

The client libraries makes sure the request is non-blocking and will read your API key from the environment. We recommend using the client libraries, but you can use curl (examples above).

API Keys

The client libraries will look for an environment variable called POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY. 

export POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY="abc123456"

Or, you can pass your API key to notify as an argument. 

# python
notify('5555555555', 'Bork bork', api_key='*******')
// javascript
notify('5555555555', 'Bork bork', {api_key:'*******'})

API keys cost $45 for 12 months and 10,000 messages.

Pricing: API keys cost $10 for each 1,000 messages and last one year.Buy an API key here.

Ship It

That's all you need to start.

Install a client library, set up an API key, and start sending.

If you're looking for more configurable options for sending email and SMS, check out Sendgrid, Mailgun, and Twilio.

API

PopcornNotify has one endpoint, which accepts POST requests.


https://popcornnotify.com/notify

Parameter Required Type Description
recipients required string or array of strings The recipient email address or phone number. Or an array of email addresses and phone numbers
message required string The message to send
subject optional string The subject of the email. It will not be included in text messages.
api_key required string If POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY is not set, the api_key must be passed as a parameter.

Domains and From Numbers

PopcornNotify uses several phone numbers for sending text messages.
Emails from PopcornNotify are sent from [email protected].


Manage your API key and account settings here.


Settings

PopcornNotify libraries use the following optional environment variables. 


def notify(recipients, message, subject='', api_key=''):
Name Values Description
POPCORNNOTIFY_SEND "true", "false", unset Set POPCORNNOTIFY_SEND to false to disable PopcornNotify from sending messages. Useful for debugging or staging environments.


Manage your API key and account settings here.


Hi, I'm Jason!

I spent a few years working at big and small tech companies. Lately, I've been working on building tools to scratch my developer itches. I really like tools that make software development simpler.

I live in Boston, and travel a lot. My favorite trip last year was the Tour du Mont Blanc, a 10 day hike through the French, Swiss, & Italian Alps (blog coming soon).

I provide full support for all of my projects. You can reach me at [email protected] If you're using Popcorn Notify for a project, I'd be really excited to hear about it!

