from popcornnotify import notify
notify('5555555555', 'New user sign up')
notify('[email protected]', 'Memory exceeded...', subject='Staging Error')
notify(['555...', '[email protected]', '[email protected]'], "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.")
let notify = require('popcornnotify')
notify('555-123-4567', 'New user sign up')
notify('[email protected]', 'Memory exceeded...', {subject: 'Staging Error'})
notify(['5554259000', '[email protected]'], "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.")
// Coming soon ...
curl https://popcornnotify.com/notify \
-u super_secret_api_key: \
-d recipients="5555555555,[email protected]" \
-d message="My first popcorn." \
-d subject="Important Info"
# Hello World
notify 5555555555 "Hello World"
# or
echo "Hello World" | notify 5555555555
# Get a notification after a long running script
./script.sh && echo "Script done at $(date)" | notify "555...,[email protected]"
# Let Dave know you can't do that
notify "555...,[email protected]" "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."
Getting Started
Popcorn Notify is designed to be an effortless method for sending emails and text messages from your code. Client libraries are simple to install and are available on pip and npm.
PopcornNotify is a web API with one endpoint
/notify. There's no installation necessary (see curl above), but we recommend using one of the client libraries.
|Python/CLI
|pip install popcornnotify
|Ruby
|gem install popcornnotify
|Javascript
|npm install popcornnotify
The client libraries makes sure the request is non-blocking and will read your API key from the environment. We recommend using the client libraries, but you can use curl (examples above).
API Keys
The client libraries will look for an environment variable called
POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY.
export POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY="abc123456"
Or, you can pass your API key to notify as an argument.
# python
notify('5555555555', 'Bork bork', api_key='*******')
// javascript
notify('5555555555', 'Bork bork', {api_key:'*******'})
API keys cost $45 for 12 months and 10,000 messages. Buy an API key here.
API
PopcornNotify has one endpoint, which accepts POST requests.
https://popcornnotify.com/notify
|Parameter
|Required
|Type
|Description
|recipients
|required
|string or array of strings
|The recipient email address or phone number. Or an array of email addresses and phone numbers
|message
|required
|string
|The message to send
|subject
|optional
|string
|The subject of the email. It will not be included in text messages.
|api_key
|required
|string
|If POPCORNNOTIFY_API_KEY is not set, the api_key must be passed as a parameter.
Domains and From Numbers
PopcornNotify uses several phone numbers for sending text messages.
Emails from PopcornNotify are sent from
[email protected].
Manage your API key and account settings here.
Settings
PopcornNotify libraries use the following optional environment variables.
def notify(recipients, message, subject='', api_key=''):
|Name
|Values
|Description
|POPCORNNOTIFY_SEND
|"true", "false", unset
|Set POPCORNNOTIFY_SEND to false to disable PopcornNotify from sending messages. Useful for debugging or staging environments.
Hi, I'm Jason!
I spent a few years working at big and small tech companies. Lately, I've been working on building tools to scratch my developer itches. I really like tools that make software development simpler.
I live in Boston, and travel a lot. My favorite trip last year was the Tour du Mont Blanc, a 10 day hike through the French, Swiss, & Italian Alps (blog coming soon).
I provide full support for all of my projects. You can reach me at [email protected] If you're using Popcorn Notify for a project, I'd be really excited to hear about it!
